Friday Night Forecast: Cloudy weekend with storms Sunday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle, light rain, and fog. Temperatures in the 50s to 40s. Wind: NE to East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Drizzle & fog continues. Colder. Lows: middle 40s. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Little to no precipitation during the day, chances at 20%. Clouds continue. Mainly cloudy. Highs: lower to middle 50s, lower 60s southern areas. Wind: East, turning SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of showers. Warmer and breezy. Temperatures hold in the middle 50s and rise to the upper 50s by morning. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms are possible, and a low risk of severe storms. The first chance of storms from Sunday midday to afternoon for areas mainly north of I-20. The next storm chance Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances at 70% central/north, 40% south of HWY 79 on Sunday. Warmer. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending by late morning in Deep East Texas, chances at 30% to 40%. Decreasing clouds, breezy and mild. Low: 60. High: 67. Wind: West 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and passing clouds. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Another front arriving and a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Low: 47. High: 66. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and seasonal. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds. Warmer afternoon. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.