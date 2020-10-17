Weekend Forecast: Clouds return & breezy

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Coldest morning since mid-April. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start but clouds increasing through the afternoon. Milder and breezy. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning overcast to afternoon sunshine. Much warmer. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A nearby front brings a 20% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to PM sunshine. Very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front brings a 30% chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 76. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.