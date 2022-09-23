TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny, hot, & humid. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool front arriving at some point in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with much less humidity. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 60. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 58. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. Low: 57. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 86. Winds: E 5 MPH.