Friday Night Forecast: Lighter winds & more sun this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and breezy. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Colder morning under a clear sky. Lows: lower 30s, feeling like the 20s. Wind: NW 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. Lighter winds. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph. Clouds increase Saturday evening and early overnight.
SUNDAY: Clouds clear Sunday morning and mainly sunny. Warmer. Low: 36. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.
MONDAY: A light freeze & frost possible. More sunshine and warmer. Low: 35. High: 62. Wind: SSE 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue, a 30% probability. Chances at 30%. Low: 50. High: 63. Wind: NE, turning South 10 mph.
THURSDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 40%. Low: 56. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.
FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Slightly cooler. Low: 55. High: 59. Wind: NE 10 mph.