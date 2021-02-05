Friday Night Forecast: More clouds Saturday, Arctic air on the way

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and chilly. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds return for the morning. Chilly. Lows: upper 30s to near 40. Wind: NE, turning East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds to start the morning, then sunshine in the afternoon. Another cold front moving in, and a 10% chance of rain. High: 57. Wind: Southeast, turning NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another cold morning with a light freeze possible. Warmer in the afternoon with sunshine. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds, a cold front arriving after 11 AM. Low: 53. High: 60, but falling in the afternoon to the 40s. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and colder. A 20% chance of rain or a wintry mix. Low: 30. High: 41. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of precipitation (rain and wintry mix). Becoming cloudy and even colder. Low: 33. High: 37. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% wintry precipitation. Very cold. Low: 25. High: 32. Wind: North 15 mph.

