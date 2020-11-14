Friday Night Forecast: Muggy start to the weekend, cooler by Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clouds streaming in. Warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy and much warmer. A 20% chance of light rain and drizzle by morning. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy morning to some PM sunshine. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Very muggy. High: 80. Wind: South, Southwest 15 mph, with wind gusts to 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A cold front arriving after 11 PM Saturday, bringing a 20% chance of isolated storms. A few gusty storms are possible. Turning cooler by morning. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SW, becoming North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Low rain chance through 9 AM in southern areas. Otherwise, sunshine and cooler. Breezy at times. High temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Colder morning and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Chilly morning, but sunny and a slightly warmer afternoon. Low: lower to middle 40s. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and turning warmer. Low: middle to upper 40s. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Even warmer and breezy. Low: upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs: upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 56. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

