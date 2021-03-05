Friday Night Forecast: Sunshine this weekend

REST OF TODAY: More sunshine for your Thursday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will push the 70 degree mark this afternoon with a couple clouds to end your day. Winds will stay out of the south for the day keeping us slightly warmer, but this will begin to usher in our next rain maker going into Friday.

TONIGHT: Our cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Friday. We should stay mostly dry for the night with temperatures staying slightly warmer in the 50's. Once we get into the beginning of Friday morning we will start to see the increase in cloud cover with our rain chances increasing early Friday morning. There will be an isolated chance for a shower early on during your morning Friday before we see a better chance for rain in the afternoon.