Friday Night Forecast: Sunshine this weekend

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and colder. Lows in the 40s, feeling like the 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Colder morning with lows in the 30s. Sunshine and warmer. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer and breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and very warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

