Friday Night Forecast: Rain increasing for Saturday, sunshine returns Sunday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with patchy drizzle increasing for areas west of HWY 69. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain showers increasing toward daybreak, a 40% chance. Low: 52. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and a few t-storms, moderate to heavy rain at times. Rain chances 60% to 70%. After 3 PM, most rain east of HWY 69 and some clearing of the clouds in northwest areas. High: middle 50s. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Colder morning. Seasonal weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Near freezing in the morning. Sunshine and a tad milder for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 64. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon. Much warmer. Low: 43. Highs: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Another cold front in the afternoon and evening, with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 66. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Much colder with sunshine. Low: 30. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): A frosty and cold Christmas morning. Mostly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon. Low: 28. High: 59. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.