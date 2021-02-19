Friday Night Forecast: Record cold Saturday AM, warmer weekend ahead

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cold. Heading into the 20s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Hard Freeze warning through Saturday morning. Freezing fog likely as well, that combined with the refreezing of ice/snow on roadways will create extremely hazardous travel. Low temperatures in the lower to middle Teens, but a few areas with single digits. Wind: NW 5 mph. Record low temperatures likely to be broken.

Records for Saturday, February 20:

Tyler: 19°, 1978

Longview: 20°, 1921

Lufkin: 24°, 1908

SATURDAY: After the morning freezing fog ends around 10 AM, sunshine to take back over. Warmer afternoon. High: 43. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds. Milder. Lows touch near freezing, but rise to the lower and middle 30s by daybreak. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and even milder. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front after 5 PM into the night. High: 53. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chilly morning and a milder afternoon. Low: 30. High: 58. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 34. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain by evening. Cold front late night. Low: 46. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers possible, chances at 40%. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 49. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 34. High: 51. Wind: East 5-10 mph.