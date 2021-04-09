Friday Night Forecast: Severe storm threat ending overnight, nice weekend

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM for these counties: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Smith, Shelby, Trinity, & Van Zandt.

TONIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Severe threat continues until a cold front and a line of storms passes through. Storms weaken as they move south of our area. Large hail is the primary threat, but heavy rain also possible. Some flooding in a few areas. Lows by Saturday morning in the 50s to near 60. Wind: becoming Northwest 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lower humidity and sunshine. Breezy at times. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool morning with mostly sunny skies. Warmer afternoon. Low: 48. High: 81. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. A cold front arriving late Monday night. Low: 58. High: 83. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of spotty showers and not as warm. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. Cooler and breezy. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Cool. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.