HISTORIC STORM: Sleet & freezing rain starts early Sunday

Winter Storm Watch & Warning ahead of historic storm starting Sunday.

THIS EVENING: Areas of flurries, sleet pellets, and freezing drizzle. With temperatures mainly below freezing, we could have a light coating on elevated surfaces. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% chance of light freezing drizzle. Cold. Lows in the 20s to near 30. Wind: North 10 mph, feeling like the lower 20s and Teens.

SATURDAY: Dry during the day and cloudy. Highs: lower to a few middle 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A 60% chance of sleet & freezing rain, mainly after 12 AM. Temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY – STORM TEAM WEATHER ALERT: A 60% chance of sleet and freezing rain. This will persist off and on during the day, with accumulating ice potential around one-tenth of an inch or higher. Travel impacts likely. Temperatures fall to the middle 20s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sleet/freezing rain changing over to snow, accumulation and travel impacts expected. A 80% chance. Low: 15. High: 19. Wind: NW 15 mph. Snow totals in the 2-4 inch range.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and remaining cold. Coldest morning lows potentially in about 7+ years. Low: 7 (or colder). High: 21. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of a wintry mix, a 60% probability. Low: 19. High: 24. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow, ending by the afternoon. Low: 22. High: 28. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 12. High: 35. Wind: South 5-10 mph.