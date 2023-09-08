Disturbances in the northwest flow aloft will bring thunderstorms into East Texas tonight. Some could be severe.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 73. High 92. Wind E 10.

SATURDAY NIGHT. Clear. Low 67. Wind E 5-10.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 96. Wind E 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Afternoon Showers. Low 69. High 94.

TUESDAY: 60% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 70. High 84.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chance of Showers. Lows 62-67. Highs 82-85.

