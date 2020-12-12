Friday Night Forecast: Sunshine returns Saturday, more rain Sunday

THIS EVENING: Showers ending over Toledo Bend. Light drizzle and fog for a few hours as the cold front arrives this evening. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: SW, turning NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds and colder. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and seasonal. Highs: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Clouds increase after midnight. Chilly. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain after 8 AM. Breezy and colder. Highs: 40s to middle 50s. Wind: East, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds and a lot colder. Low: 33. High: 48. Wind: North, turning SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a tad milder in the afternoon. Another cold front arriving. Low: 41. High: 55. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and colder. Low: 31. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A freeze in the morning, and then a seasonal afternoon. Low: 28. High: 56. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.