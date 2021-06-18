Friday Night Forecast: Tracking the tropics for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Low: 72. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with a stray shower possible to the SE because of the remnants of potential tropical cyclone three. Most of the rainfall will occur in Eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Three will provide us with plenty of tropical moisture that will interact with a cold front approaching from the NW. The front will not only cool us off but it will also give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Temperatures will trend much cooler in the afternoon because of the cold front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.