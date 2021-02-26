Friday Night Forecast: Warm & humid weekend, storms Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with dense fog overnight. Light rain increasing by morning. Temperatures rise to middle 50s and near 60 by morning. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, chances at 40%. Then, peeks of sun in the afternoon and very warm & humid. Highs: 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold front moving in, bringing storms across East Texas by midday and afternoon. Rain chances at 70%. A few gusty storms possible, widespread severe weather not expected. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue, a 60% probability. Cooler. Low: 53. High: 57. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain ending with the return of sunshine. Rain chance at 20%. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder morning, but a warmer afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: More showers possible and cooler, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.