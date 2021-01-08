Friday Night Forecast: Wintry weather starts Sunday afternoon

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Temperatures in the lower 40s to the 30s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. A light freeze & frost. Lows: lower 30s to the upper 20s. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 48. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain & snow showers likely by the afternoon, then changing over to snow by evening and overnight. Precipitation chance at 80%. South of HWY 21, a rain/sleet mixture expected before turning to snow after 11 PM. Temperatures mostly in the lower to middle 30s, but as precipitation increases, temperatures fall to near & below freezing. Wind: East, NE 10 mph.

Projected Snow Totals:

-HWY 80 to HWY 21: 2″ – 4″.

-North of HWY 80: Up to 1.50″

-South of HWY 21: Up to 1″ – 2″ of sleet, up to 1″ of snow.

MONDAY: Lingering snow showers through the late morning or early afternoon, a 30% chance. Cloudy and cold. Low: 30. Highs attempt to reach the middle 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Remaining snowpack refreezes into Tuesday morning, potential travel impacts continue. Decreasing clouds and sunshine returning. Low: 27. High: 47. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues, and much warmer. Low: 29. High: 56. Wind: West 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and above normal temperatures for the afternoon. A cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 56. Wind: NW 15 mph.