THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.