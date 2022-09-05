THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.