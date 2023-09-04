TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, clouds increase towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: E 10 mph.