Memorial Day Forecast: Few afternoon clouds & some sun

Today: A few clouds throughout the day with some sun at times. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80’s this afternoon. A slight chance for an isolated shower mainly west. Winds east shifting southeast during the day.

Tonight: An isolated shower possible overnight into the morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. A few clouds around otherwise.

Tuesday: A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. A few storms could bring heavy downpours and some gusty winds. High temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and storms continuing into the middle of the week. High temperatures in the low to mid 80’s through the week. Some sun could break out in between bouts of rain throughout the week. Wind staying south 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A few early showers and storms. Some afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds shifting from south to west 5-10 mph.

Friday: An isolated chance for a shower in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80’s to start the weekend.