TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.