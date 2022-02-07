THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph to NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cold night with a freeze and frost. Lows: lower 30s and upper 20s. Wind: West, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny sky. Warmer and breezy. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weak cold front turns the wind to the northwest. Staying mild. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny sky. Warmer. Low: 39. High: 68. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer day and still sunny. Clouds pick up late day. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Turning colder. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and cooler. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and milder. Low: 30. High: 61. Wind: SW 10 mph.