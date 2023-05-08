TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible prior to midnight. A few storms could be strong. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Conditions will remain warm and humid. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms around. Heat and humidity will also prevail. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: More rain is possible with the theme of temperatures being warm and conditions being humid. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storm chances. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: NW 10 MPH.