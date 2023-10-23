TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with the drizzle coming to an end. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two to our west. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two late. Temperatures will remain above average with a good bite of humidity in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front moving through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 59. High: 70. Winds: N 15 MPH.