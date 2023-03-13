TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with chilly conditions. Low: 41. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 60. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 72. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in storm chances. Severe weather will be possible along with heavy rain at times. This may increase the Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds with rain ending early. Temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 54. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining chilly. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.