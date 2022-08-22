TONIGHT: We’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight in Deep East Texas. Otherwise some light showers will be possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the region. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for highs. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 82. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 84. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.