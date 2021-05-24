Monday Evening Forecast: Additional rain chances this week

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles and isolated showers around. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: While the morning will generally be mostly cloudy and dry the afternoon and evening could be a little bit different. A few evening showers and thunderstorms with and slightly warmer conditions due to peeks of sunshine. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Slight warmer temperatures with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with day-driven isolated showers and thunderstorms. This is very common for a late May and early June-like pattern. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.