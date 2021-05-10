Monday Evening Forecast: Additional rainfall expected tomorrow and Wednesday

TONIGHT: A few isolated storms are possible early followed by the threat of drizzle and light rain later. Otherwise, cloudy and cool. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms increasing by the evening. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Otherwise, afternoon temperatures will be cool. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 59. High: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.