TONIGHT: Isolated storms are possible especially prior to midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 83. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance at an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.