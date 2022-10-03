TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 56. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 57. High: 89. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 58. High: 90. Winds: E 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a front in the afternoon. Low: 61. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 59. High: 80. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 82. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: SE 10 MPH.