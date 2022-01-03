Monday Evening Forecast: Another freeze & frost overnight, colder weather again by Thursday

THIS EVENING: Few high clouds moving in. A chilly evening with temperatures heading to the 30s. Before 10 PM, a lot of areas near freezing. Wind: South, SE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & very cold. Freeze & frost expected. Lows: middle to upper 20s west of HWY 259 with a south breeze, lower 20s east of HWY 259 with a light south wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moving in around daybreak, but slowly into Deep East Texas for the afternoon. Increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Feeling cooler in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: More clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Low: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and breezy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold start, and chilly in the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 49. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 48. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain ending during the morning with the next cold front. Falling temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 60s, falling to the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 34. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

