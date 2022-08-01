TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with another isolated rain chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.