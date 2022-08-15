TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers as the front closes in for us. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another isolated storm or two with temperatures trending a little cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.