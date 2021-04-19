Monday Evening Forecast: Big cooldown Tuesday PM, frost Wednesday AM

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SW, turning SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds and not as cold. Patchy fog in a few areas. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds build with a cold front by the afternoon. The front arrives: to I-30 between 2 PM – 3 PM, I-20 to HWY 79 between 3 PM – 5 PM, and HWY 79 southward after 5 PM. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s, and south of HWY 84 mid-70s to near 80. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Clearing clouds. Very cold. Temperatures fall to the 40s after 6 PM. By Wednesday morning, lows drop to the middle and lower 30s. Scattered frost likely, and a light freeze possible north of I-20. Timeframe for frost and freeze between 4 AM – 7 AM. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and cooler. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, and a 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain and storms increase in the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances at 60%. Heavy rain the primary threat. Low: 54. High: 71. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ending by early afternoon, a 40% chance. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 77. Wind: NE, turning SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sun and very warm. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: South 10-15 mph.