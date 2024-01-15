TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and very cold. Wind chill values will be between 0 and -10. Low: 13. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and remaining cold. High: 28. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 14. High: 44. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. Low: 27. High: 43. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 21. High: 40. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a little colder. Low: 27. High: 44. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in rain chances. Temperatures trending warmer. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.