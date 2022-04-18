THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and cool. Temperatures fall to the 60s and 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few more clouds return. Chilly. Lows: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to a partly & mostly cloudy sky. Breezy & mild. Wind: SE 15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph. In the evening, a 20% chance of rain for northern areas.

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms possible, a 40% chance. This will be the best north of I-20. More humid and breezy. A mostly cloudy sky with a few storms for the rest of the day, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 62. High: 67. Wind: South 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, humid and breezy. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very humid & hotter. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and continued warm & humid. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of storms with a cold front. Turning cooler. Low: 67. High: 75. Wind: North 15 mph.

