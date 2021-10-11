Monday Evening Forecast: Clouds & rain chances return Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. A few clouds enter Deep East Texas after 10 PM. Wind: turning SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds, humidity, and light precipitation lifts northward early Tuesday morning. Very muggy by daybreak. Official lows from the upper 50s northeast to the lower 60s southwest. However, by 7 AM most temperatures in the lower to middle 60s, some upper 60s in Deep East Texas. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy and humid. A 30% – 40% chance of rain and storms, mostly north of HWY 79. A few strong storms capable of wind gusts and hail possible. Tornado risk is low. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms, especially west of HWY 259 and north of HWY 79. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: This is the best day for rain and storms, overall a 40% chance. Breezy and humid. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Cold front by Friday PM and evening. Low: 70. Highs: north of HWY 80: upper 70s to lower 80s, south of HWY 80 to HWY 84: lower to middle 80s, south of HWY 84: middle to upper 80s. Wind: SW, becoming Northwest 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and much cooler. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with a colder morning. Low: 48. High: 79. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 80. Wind: SE 5 mph.

