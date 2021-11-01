Monday Evening Forecast: Cold front arriving Tuesday, widespread rain Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 70s, 60s & 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing for northern areas. Cool. Lows: middle to lower 50s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a cold front arriving by the midday to afternoon hours. A 20% chance of rain, mostly north of I-20, 30% near I-30. Low: 57. Highs: north of HWY 80 in the low to middle 60s, south of HWY 80 to HWY 84 in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and south of HWY 84 in the lower to middle 70s. Wind: South early, turning North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Cloudy and colder. Showers increasing after 12 AM into daybreak Wednesday from north to south. Lows: middle to lower 50s. Wind: North to NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain likely, some of it heavy. Chances at 60% to 70% chance. Highs: 50s, even some 40s. Wind: East-Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending after 11 AM, chances at 20% to 30%. Mainly cloudy and chilly. Low: 45. High: 54. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Cold morning, milder afternoon. Low: 40. High: 63. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold start, then warmer in the afternoon and sunny. Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. Warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low: 55. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

