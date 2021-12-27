Monday Evening Forecast: Cold front to bring storms mid-week

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: SSW 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front arrives and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Lows: mid-to-upper-60s. Highs: low-to-upper-70s. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows: low-to-upper-50s. Highs: low-to-mid-70s. Wind: W 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: upper-50s. Highs: mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): A strong cold front will bring a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows: upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much colder! Lows: low-to-upper-30s. Highs: mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows: mid-to-upper-20s. Highs: low-to-mid-40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.