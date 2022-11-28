THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible especially closer to Louisiana. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 42. High: 52. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 34. High: 54. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 63. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 68. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.