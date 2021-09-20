Monday Evening Forecast: Cold front Tuesday, cooler in time for Fall

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending. Mainly clear sky, a great night to see the full Harvest moon. Temperatures to the 80s & 70s. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. Muggy. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South to SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front moving in, bringing a 30% to 40% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Cooler and breezy behind the front. Highs: 80s mostly, but lower 90s in southern counties. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Clearing clouds and cooler. Lows: middle to upper 50s north of I-20, lower 60s south of I-20. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY (FIRST DAY OF FALL, OFFICIALLY AT 2:20 PM): Sunny, breezy, and mild. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: North 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Very cold morning. Lows from the lower 50s to the upper 40s. Sunny and seasonal. Highs: lower to a few mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with lows in the lower 50s to some upper 40s. Sunny and wonderful. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and starting to warm up in the afternoon. Cool morning. Low: 57. High: 90. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues and a slight increase in Gulf moisture. Low: 59. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Hotter day with sunshine. Low: 62. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

