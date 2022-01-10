Monday Evening Forecast: Cold night, clouds & light rain Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear with high clouds slowly moving in. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: High clouds moving in. Should have a mostly clear sky to see the moon early overnight and a light freeze & frost for Tuesday morning. Lows: lower 30s to the upper 20s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing after 10 AM and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance of rain, mainly light showers expected. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain ending by 11 PM. Clouds decreasing overnight. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Milder day. High: 62. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: West 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds return for the afternoon and evening. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, a 10% to 20% chance of rain with our next cold front.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain through 10 AM for southern areas. Cooler and breezy. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a seasonably cool day. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold front moves in. Breezy & cooler. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

