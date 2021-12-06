Monday Evening Forecast: Cold night, Spring-like weather returns by mid-week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky with clouds across Deep East Texas. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: North, NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue south, where temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. North of HWY 79, temperatures fall to the middle 30s to lower 30s. Near freezing at I-30. Wind: East 5-10 mph. It will feel like the low 30s to the 20s Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with more sun into the afternoon. High: 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with sunshine. Breezy and warmer. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Much warmer and partly sunny. Low: 58. High: 79. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Very humid and windy. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING into SATURDAY MORNING: A 40% to 60% chance of rain and storms with a cold front. Storms could be strong or severe along with a threat of heavy rainfall. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: Southwest to West 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning storms ending, a 40% chance. Colder and breezy. Temperatures start in the 60s and fall to the 50s. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold morning with areas of frost or a light freeze possible. Lows: middle 30s. Sunshine and cool. High: 57. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine. Cold start, slightly milder in the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.