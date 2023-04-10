TONIGHT: A few clouds here and there. Otherwise, dry and cool. Low: 51. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and about as warm. A few showers are possible in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances returning Friday night. Low: 57. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms here and there. The severe threat is rather minimal at this time. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little cooler. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.