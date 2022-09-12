TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with the coolest air of the year expected. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 65. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with humidity increasing. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: More sunshine is expected. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.