TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with a shower or two possible after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both in the afternoon and morning. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the course of the day. Temperatures will trend cooler as well. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures remain cooler. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 69. High: 80. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 65. High: 89. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.