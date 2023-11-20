TONIGHT: A leftover over shower or two are possible in Deep East Texas. Otherwise, cloud cover will increase. Low: 49. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds, chilly, and breezy. High: 55. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two well to the SE. Low: 37. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY (BLACK FRIDAY): Partly cloudy skies and chillier. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and remaining chilly. Low: 42. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.