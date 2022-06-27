TONIGHT: A few passing clouds around and mild. Low; 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a possible shower in Deep East Texas in the afternoon but rain chances are very limited. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds with the potential of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may keep us cooler than expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.