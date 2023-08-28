TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a shower or two early. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 95. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 97. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 70. High: 98. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny as temperatures trend a little closer to 100 degrees while remaining dry. Low: 69. High: 99. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.