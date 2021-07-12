Monday Evening Forecast: Decreasing rain chances and more humid this week

THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible, mostly south and ending by 10 PM. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Less than a 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. A 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. More humid. High: 90. Wind: SW turning South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas for the afternoon. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms. Muggy & partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance for southern areas. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain and storms for late afternoon into the evening. Another front could move into our area. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

